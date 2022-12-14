Horton-Tucker isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's matchup with New Orleans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Horton-Tucker will be replaced by Lauri Markkanen in the starting lineup Tuesday as the 22-year-old forward started Saturday's in his absence. Horton-Tucker posted a season-high 19 points against the Nuggets in his last outing.
