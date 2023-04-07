Horton-Tucker (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Horton-Tucker was initially slated probable before receiving a mid-day downgrade to questionable and will ultimately be sidelined Thursday. With Collin Sexton (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson (finger) out, the Utah backcourt will be left primarily to Kris Dunn, Ochai Agbaji and Johnny Juzang. Horton-Tucker's next chance to play will come Saturday against Denver.
More News
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Continues strong play•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Shines in tight loss•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Puts up career-high 41 points•