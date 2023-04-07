Horton-Tucker (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Horton-Tucker was initially slated probable before receiving a mid-day downgrade to questionable and will ultimately be sidelined Thursday. With Collin Sexton (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson (finger) out, the Utah backcourt will be left primarily to Kris Dunn, Ochai Agbaji and Johnny Juzang. Horton-Tucker's next chance to play will come Saturday against Denver.