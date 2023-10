Horton-Tucker notched 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist across 21 minutes in Sunday's 101-96 preseason win over the Clippers.

Horton-Tucker was one of four players who scored in double digits for the Jazz but also looked active on the glass. He appeared in 65 games in 2022-23 while averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per contest, and he figures to have a bench role in 2023-24 once again.