Horton-Tucker racked up 41 points (15-25 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-117 victory over San Antonio.

Horton-Tucker's 41 points were a new career high, as the 22-year-old guard put on an impressive offensive performance that included six made shots from deep. Keep in mind, the Jazz were shorthanded with multiple key players sitting out. He's been able to show occasional bouts of brilliance like this in his career when given the green light, although never this significant, but he has rarely been able to replicate it on a consistent basis.