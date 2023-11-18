Horton-Tucker provided nine points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's 131-128 loss to the Suns.

Horton-Tucker was on the bench for a fourth consecutive game Friday, but he managed to contribute in a few different areas in the narrow loss. He's unsurprisingly seen a slight reduction in playing time since taking on a bench role, averaging 8.0 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.