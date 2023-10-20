Horton-Tucker notched 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 116-113 preseason loss to the Kings.

Horton-Tucker has always been tipped as a player who can make a massive two-way impact, and performances such as Thursday's one back that up. However, he has yet to deliver these same numbers on a consistent basis in the regular season. He's slated to open the season as a starter in the backcourt alongside Jordan Clarkson, so he'll have another shot to see if he can reach his potential while holding an expanded role.