Horton-Tucker amassed 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), one rebound and two steals across 12 minutes during Friday's 126-97 loss to the Celtics.

Horton-Tucker got his first game action in the fourth quarter with the Jazz down by 30 points. It was his first appearance since Dec. 28, as he's fallen out of the rotation in favor of Keyonte George, Kris Dunn and Simone Fontecchio. Horton-Tucker has seen the court for just 18 minutes over his last two appearances.