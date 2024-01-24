Horton-Tucker posted eight points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in eight minutes during Tuesday's 153-124 loss to New Orleans.

The Jazz struggled to keep up with New Orleans on Tuesday, so Horton-Tucker saw some minutes for the first time since Jan. 5. He wasn't very efficient from the floor and is unlikely to see the court in closer matchups moving forward.