Horton-Tucker posted eight points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in eight minutes during Tuesday's 153-124 loss to New Orleans.
The Jazz struggled to keep up with New Orleans on Tuesday, so Horton-Tucker saw some minutes for the first time since Jan. 5. He wasn't very efficient from the floor and is unlikely to see the court in closer matchups moving forward.
More News
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Sees minutes late in loss•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Falling out of favor•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Barely cracks rotation Thursday•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Not suiting up Saturday•