Horton-Tucker totaled 32 points (12-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and eight assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-110 loss to the Nets.

Horton-Tucker ended just two assists away from recording his first double-double since March 11, and he continues to excel in a starting role with both Collin Sexton (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson (finger) sidelined. He's scored 25-plus points in three games in a row while averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game since moving into the starting five since the end of the All-Star break.