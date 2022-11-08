Horton-Tucker recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 20 minutes Monday in a 139-116 defeat of the Lakers.

Horton-Tucker was one of seven Utah players to register double-digit points, and he finished with his highest scoring output of the campaign. The former Laker was also a pest on defense, notching a campaign-high three thefts. Horton-Tucker has logged 20-plus minutes only four times this season, but he's been moderately productive in those contests, averaging 12.0 points, 4.8 boards, 2.8 dimes and 1.5 steals.