Horton-Tucker racked up 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 120-118 win over the Clippers.

The 22-year-old guard led the Jazz in assists while also being very active on the defensive end, leaving scoring duties to Lauri Markkanen and the Utah frontcourt. Horton-Tucker isn't expected to provide a lot of offense, but his 4-for-9 shooting from three-point range to begin the season is encouraging, and he should easily top last season's career-high 3.8 assists per game if he maintains his current role as the team's starting point guard.