Horton-Tucker will join the first five for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Horton-Tucker received 32 minutes last time out after Collin Sexton (hamstring) left the contest in the first quarter and will take his starting spot Thursday. In his last five appearances, Horton-Tucker has averaged 13.8 points, 7.0 assists and 1.2 blocks across 25.8 minutes and should see as many minutes as he can handle against the Thunder.