Horton-Tucker will join the first five for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Horton-Tucker received 32 minutes last time out after Collin Sexton (hamstring) left the contest in the first quarter and will take his starting spot Thursday. In his last five appearances, Horton-Tucker has averaged 13.8 points, 7.0 assists and 1.2 blocks across 25.8 minutes and should see as many minutes as he can handle against the Thunder.
More News
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Delivers with increased role•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Provides 23 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Resurfaces in rotation•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Pops for season-high 20 points•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Good to go Friday•