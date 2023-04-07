Horton-Tucker (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Horton-Tucker will miss a second straight game due to an ankle injury, and his status for Utah's regular-season finale Sunday against the Lakers remains to be determined. Before his absences, Horton-Tucker was on a tear, posting 31.0 points, 6.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 33.0 minutes over a four-game stretch.