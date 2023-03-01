Horton-Tucker amassed 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 loss to the Spurs.

Horton-Tucker continues to serve as the primary ball-handler for the Jazz, affording him plenty of run on a nightly basis. Often seen as a potential 12-team asset, this is the first time Horton-Tucker has been able to string together more than two or three games of value. Collin Sexton (hamstring) is going to miss at least another week of action, meaning Horton-Tucker should be added everywhere for now.