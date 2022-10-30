Horton-Tucker posted one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 10 minutes during Saturday's 124-123 win over the Grizzlies.

Horton-Tucker saw just 10 minutes off the bench, failing to produce anything close to fantasy value. Outside of a couple of encouraging performances, it's been a rocky start for Horton-Tucker. At this stage, the best case is to view him as a potential streaming candidate if and when he strings together some strong outings.