Horton-Tucker produced 14 points (6-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 24 minutes during Saturday's 123-95 loss to Minnesota.

Horton-Tucker scored in double digits in back-to-back contests for the first time this season, but the shooting woes plagued him, and he almost disappeared from the game after the second quarter. Horton-Tucker has shown the ability to fill the stat sheet regularly, but the next step for him is to develop consistency on a game-to-game basis. That would go a long way toward boosting his fantasy upside.