Horton-Tucker racked up 23 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 131-124 victory over the Magic.

Horton-Tucker scored at least 20 for a second straight game and tied his season high with 23 points. He also dished out his most assists since Feb. 10 and notched his fourth game of the campaign with at least eight dimes. With Jordan Clarkson (finger) and Collin Sexton (hamstring) both out, the 2019 second-round pick has drawn seven straight starts and is averaging 14.0 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals in 28.3 minutes during that stretch.