Horton-Tucker produced 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Horton-Tucker bucked the recent trend, delivering a well-rounded performance in the loss. Prior to Saturday, he had scored a grand total of 11 points across his last four games, including a zero-point performance only 24 hours prior. The Jazz were without the bulk of their backcourt, affording Horton-Tucker a nice opportunity. However, this is unlikely to stick, meaning there is no real reason to prioritize him outside of very deep formats.