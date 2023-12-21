Horton-Tucker has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to left foot soreness, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Horton-Tucker has started in three of the last four matchups but will sit out for the first time this season Thursday. The Jazz are resting several key players for Thursday's matchup against the struggling Pistons, so it certainly seems possible that Horton-Tucker will be able to return for Saturday's game against the Raptors.