Horton-Tucker (foot) will not play against the Raptors on Saturday.

Horton-Tucker will sit out for a second straight game, but he remains day-to-day. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Spurs. The good news for Utah is that they are getting Jordan Clarkson back from a thigh injury Saturday, and he's likely to play a sizable role right away with all the injuries the Jazz are dealing with.