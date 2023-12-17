Horton-Tucker is not in the starting lineup to face the Kings on Saturday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Horton-Tucker was cleared to play shortly before this 10 p.m. ET tip-off since he was dealing with an illness, but he will be available off the bench, in a sign that perhaps indicates he's not 100 percent healthy. Kris Dunn and Collin Sexton will start on the backcourt for the Jazz.
More News
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Available to face Sacramento•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Absent from shootaround•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Added to injury report•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Pops for 23 against Portland•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Draws start against Portland•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Logs 14 points in OT victory•