Horton-Tucker is not in the starting lineup to face the Kings on Saturday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Horton-Tucker was cleared to play shortly before this 10 p.m. ET tip-off since he was dealing with an illness, but he will be available off the bench, in a sign that perhaps indicates he's not 100 percent healthy. Kris Dunn and Collin Sexton will start on the backcourt for the Jazz.