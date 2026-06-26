Jazz's Tamar Bates: Plans to sign with Utah

Bates (foot) intends to sign a two-way contract with the Jazz, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports Friday.

Bates joined the Nuggets on a two-way contract last July and underwent surgery to repair a fractured left foot in December before being waived in March. He'll now join the Jazz, though the 23-year-old will likely spend most of his time with their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. Over 13 appearances with the G League's Grand Rapids Gold last season, he averaged 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.2 minutes per showing.