Jazz's Tanner McGrew: Strong performance in win
McGrew registered 17 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes during the Jazz's 97-93 win over the Trail Blazers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.
The young forward put on quite a display from distance, leading to his best all-around performance over his first three games in Las Vegas. Undrafted in 2018, McGrew spent part of last season with the Salt Lake City Stars and averaged 10.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 21 games while shooting an impressive 40.6 percent from three-point range.
