Jazz's Taylor Braun: Signs training camp deal with Jazz

Braun signed a training camp contract with the Jazz on Tuesday, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.

The signing completes the Jazz's training camp roster. The 6-foot-7 forward, who is 24-years-old, went undrafted out of North Dakota State back in 2014. He played professionally in Germany last year, posting 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal across 26.8 minutes while drilling 1.4 threes per game at a 40.5 percent clip. He's one of three players on Utah's training camp roster without a guaranteed contract and will seemingly have to beat out both Naz Mitrou-Long and Raul Neto for a spot on the team.