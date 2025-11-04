Hendricks contributed two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during Monday's 105-103 win over the Celtics.

Coming off arguably his best performance of the season, Hendricks remained in the starting lineup but was unable to repeat his heroics from the previous game. It's been a disappointing season thus far for Hendricks, averaging just 5.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game.