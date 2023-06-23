Hendricks was selected ninth overall by the Jazz in the 2023 NBA Draft.

At 6-foot-9, Hendricks fits the mold of a modern NBA power forward who can also slide up and play center. His ability to both defend the rim and space the floor makes him a unique prospect. Defensive versatility and floor-spacing ability will be his early-career calling cards. Hendricks may start at power forward out of the gate for Utah, but he could also come off the bench in a sixth-man capacity in both frontcourt spots. In his lone season at UCF, he averaged 15.2 points while hitting 1.8 threes at a 39.4 percent clip, also chipping in 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals per game.