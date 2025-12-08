Hendricks closed with 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 131-101 loss to Oklahoma City.

The third-year forward established a new season scoring high while tying his career high in made three-pointers, as he played 20-plus minutes for only the second time in 2025-26. Hendricks has had trouble staying healthy ever since being the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but the Jazz still have an incentive to see if he can carve out a consistent role in the rotation.