Hendricks produced 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3PT, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes of Wednesday's 140-127 preseason loss to Houston.

Hendricks was limited to three regular-season appearances last year before suffering a broken leg and dislocated ankle. He had a clean bill of health heading into training camp, however, and he looks ready to hit the ground running. He started Wednesday's game and had no restrictions, and he was able to showcase his two-way versatility. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is likely to catch the eyes of some prospective fantasy managers after this performance.