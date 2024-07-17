Hendricks recorded 20 points (9-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, a steal and a block across 29 minutes of Wednesday's 86-76 win over the Raptors in Summer League.

Hendricks paced the Jazz in points and rebounds Wednesday, falling just one rebound shy of a double-double. The second-year forward had combined to score 11 points in his first two Summer League games in Las Vegas, so Wednesday's outburst was a much-needed bounce back game. Hendricks started in 23 of his 40 appearances as a rookie and is slated to open the season as Utah's starting power forward.