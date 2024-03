Hendricks ended with 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Magic.

Hendricks has drawn four straight starts, averaging 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game during that stretch. The rookie's defensive production could be better, but he's been efficient from the field and displayed a competent three-point shot, draining multiple triples in back-to-back games.