Hendricks (toe) went through a full practice Wednesday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hendricks has missed Utah's last three contests due to a ligament sprain in his left big toe. However, the rookie forward's return to practice is a good sign of his availability for Friday's matchup with Atlanta. Prior to getting hurt, the rookie had started in each of his last six appearances, averaging 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers, 0.8 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.5 steals in 25.2 minutes per contest.