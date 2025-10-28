Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Goes scoreless in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendricks chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 138-134 overtime victory over the Suns.
Hendricks was a no-show in the win, continuing what has been an underwhelming start to the season. He has now scored a total of just 15 points across three games, adding three combined steals and blocks. Seen as a viable late-round flyer in many leagues, Hendricks has been largely disappointing. Managers are well within their rights to part ways with him, given the apparent lack of playing time.
