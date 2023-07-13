Hendricks (hamstring) is making progress with his injury rehabilitation and has participated in an on-court workout in Las Vegas, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Hendricks has yet to take the court for the Jazz due to a right hamstring strain. Even if he's unable to play in the Summer League, the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft should be good to go for training camp.
