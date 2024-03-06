The Jazz announced Tuesday that Hendricks be out at least one week after an MRI confirmed a ligament sprain in his left big toe, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hendricks will miss at least a week of action after suffering a left big toe injury against Washington. Brice Sensabaugh and Luka Samanic are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Hendricks' next opportunity to suit up will come against Atlanta on March 15.