The Jazz announced Tuesday that Hendricks has been ruled out for at least one week after an MRI confirmed a ligament sprain in his left big toe, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hendricks suffered a left big toe injury against Washington and is slated for an extended absence. In his absence, Brice Sensabaugh and Luka Samanic are candidates to receive increased playing time. Hendricks will likely be evaluated ahead of a March 15 game versus Atlanta.