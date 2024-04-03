Hendricks chipped in 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 129-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Hendricks has proven valuable amid Lauri Markkanen's (shoulder) absence, and he put together his second consecutive 18-point outing in the loss to Cleveland. Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh were encouraging first-round hauls in the 2023 draft, and both players are reaping dividends as they take on increased roles at the end of the season.