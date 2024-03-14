Hendricks (toe) is questionable to play Friday against the Hawks.
Hendricks logged a full practice Wednesday, and given the Jazz don't play until Friday, it seems he has a good chance of suiting up. The rookie out of UCF, who has missed the last three games with the injury, is averaging 9.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game over his previous six starts.
