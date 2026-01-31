Hendricks finished with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Friday's 109-99 loss to the Nets.

Hendricks moved back into the rotation, taking to the court for just the second time in the past six games. After a relatively strong preseason, Hendricks has tumbled down the rotation, to the point where he is not touching the floor for multiple games at a time. While he could have some limited value down the stretch, for now, Hendricks holds no value in redraft formats.