Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Recalled to NBA
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Utah recalled Hendricks from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday.
With Kevin Love resting and Jusuf Nurkic (ribs) questionable, Hendricks could have a chance to work his way back into Utah's rotation Thursday against the Nets.
