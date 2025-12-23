Hendricks contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over 13 minutes during Monday's 135-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Hendricks continues to play a minimal role, having exceeded 20 minutes only twice in the past 22 games. Seen as a decent late-round flier coming into the season, Hendricks quickly found himself on the waiver wire in just about every redraft format. Through 17 appearances, he has averaged just 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per contest.