Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Sent to G League
RotoWire Staff
The Jazz transferred Hendricks to the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.
The move offers Hendricks an opportunity to handle a much larger role than he has in Utah. He's averaged just 14.3 minutes per game over 11 contests for the Jazz.
