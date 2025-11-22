The Jazz assigned Hendricks to the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday.

After missing four consecutive games due to a right hamstring strain, Hendricks has been available for the Jazz's last two games, but he hasn't been part of the rotation. Hendricks didn't play in Tuesday's 140-126 loss to the Lakers in a coach's decision, and though he returned to action for Friday's 144-112 loss to the Thunder and finished with one point (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal, he didn't check into the game until 8:05 remained in the fourth quarter. At least for the time being, the Jazz appear set to proceed with Kyle Filipowski and Cody Williams as their main backups at the forward spots, so Hendricks will head to the G League and will likely see meaningful minutes Saturday with the Stars in their matchup with the Stockton Kings. Expect him to rejoin the Jazz ahead of Sunday's game against the Lakers.