Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Shines in start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendricks recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Sunday's 126-103 loss to the Hornets.
Hendricks replaced Kyle Filipowski in the starting lineup Sunday and put together his best game of the campaign with multiple season-high marks. The Jazz are in need of a spark with three straight losses, and Hendricks made a strong case Sunday to remain heavily involved in the rotation. He's trending up as a potential waiver-wire add.
More News
-
Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Team option exercised•
-
Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Goes scoreless in victory•
-
Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Plays well off bench•
-
Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Shifting to bench•
-
Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Impressive preseason continues•
-
Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Another strong showing•