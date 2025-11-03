Hendricks recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Sunday's 126-103 loss to the Hornets.

Hendricks replaced Kyle Filipowski in the starting lineup Sunday and put together his best game of the campaign with multiple season-high marks. The Jazz are in need of a spark with three straight losses, and Hendricks made a strong case Sunday to remain heavily involved in the rotation. He's trending up as a potential waiver-wire add.