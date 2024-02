Hendricks will start against the Hornets on Thursday.

With Hendricks making the first start of his NBA career, the Jazz will move Walker Kessler to the bench with John Collins sliding over to center. Hendricks has 17 games under his belt with the Jazz, averaging 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 three-pointers in 14.7 minutes. This is an indication that he'll be getting many more opportunities to close out the season.