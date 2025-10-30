Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Team option exercised
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jazz exercised Hendricks' fourth-year team option Thursday.
Hendricks is now set to stay with the Jazz for the 2026-27 campaign. The forward is a significant part of the team's future, though he's not yet eclipsed 19 minutes over his first four games this year.
