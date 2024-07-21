Hendricks (personal) isn't with the Jazz for the team's exhibition game against Detroit on Sunday.
Hendricks showed some signs of growth in his second Summer League stint but remained inconsistent on the offensive end. Still, the second-year forward should be given plenty of time to work through growing pains during the regular season with the Jazz still in a rebuilding phase.
More News
-
Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Flirts with double-double•
-
Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Resting Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Scores 16 points in season finale•
-
Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Puts up 18 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Solid outing in loss•
-
Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Three blocks in OKC•