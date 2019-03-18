Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Available Monday
Sefolosha (hamstring) will be available Monday against the Wizards, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Sefolosha missed the last two games with a minor hamstring issue, but he'll be back to availability Monday, adding a boost to the Utah bench. The veteran hasn't been much of an impact player, fantasy-wise, this season, and he's averaging fewer than 9 minutes per game over his last 10 healthy contests.
