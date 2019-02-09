Sefolosha (hamstring) is listed as available for Saturday's tilt with the Spurs, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sefolosha has missed the past 15 games due to a right hamstring strain. It's likely that the Jazz will be cautious with Sefolosha's to minimize the chance he experiences a setback. Prior to the injury, Sefolosha was averaging 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game.