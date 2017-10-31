Sefolosha managed 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes in Monday's 104-89 win over the Mavericks.

The veteran boosted his production back up after a two-game downturn, posting double-digit scoring for the second time this season. Sefolosha is principally lauded for his defensive efforts, but the 33-year-old is certainly capable of serviceable offensive contributions. While fantasy-related expectations should be tempered, Sefolosha does seem to have a solid second-unit role locked in.