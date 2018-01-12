Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Back in starting five
Sefolosha will return to the starting five Friday against the Hornets, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The Jazz shuffled their lineup for Wednesday's game against Washington with Derrick Favors (ankle) out of the lineup, but with Favors now healthy, the team will return to its regular five, featuring Sefolosha at power forward. The move will likely come with an increased role after Sefolosha played just nine minutes Wednesday, his lowest total of the season.
